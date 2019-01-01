About Adrienne Weiss and Greg Weiss

Since 1986, Adrienne Weiss Corporation (AWC) has developed award-winning brands and identities for some of America’s most iconic companies. A three-generation family business based in Chicago, AWC is currently under the direction of Adrienne Weiss, founder and principal and Greg Weiss, president. In 2016, AWC marked 30 years in the industry with the publication of a brand building book, Brand Buzz, co-authored by Adrienne and Greg Weiss, and a series of branding workshops with the mission of sharing best practices with a corporate audience. For more information on AWC, please visit their website, .