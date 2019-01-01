About Ahmad Khamis
Ahmad Khamis is the co-founder and CEO of Bloovo.com. He brings over 12 years of expertise in private equity and venture capital to this new venture. He started his career with KPMG, before moving on to become a Director at Global Capital Management, one of the largest private equity houses in the MENA region. Ahmad served as a board member in several leading companies in the MENA region in different economic sectors. He also co-founded Arab Business Review and has advised several startups in the GCC. Ahmad has a vast experience in enhancing companies’ performance through strategic direction and operational restructuring, as well as starting up new companies and implementing growth initiatives.