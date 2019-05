Ahmad Khamis is the co-founder and CEO of Bloovo.com . He brings over 12 years of expertise in private equity and venture capital to this new venture. He started his career with KPMG, before moving on to become a Director at Global Capital Management, one of the largest private equity houses in the MENA region. Ahmad served as a board member in several leading companies in the MENA region in different economic sectors. He also co-founded Arab Business Review and has advised several startups in the GCC. Ahmad has a vast experience in enhancing companies’ performance through strategic direction and operational restructuring, as well as starting up new companies and implementing growth initiatives.