Ahmed Alkhoshaibi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of KBW Investments, and the Chief Executive Officer of ARADA, the UAE’s newest developer. Prior to the formation of KBW Investments, as a serial entrepreneur, Alkhoshaibi founded, managed, and orchestrated several profitable exits in a number of industries with operations that varied in size and scale. With practical leadership and executive experience across a number of sectors, Alkhoshaibi’s educational background includes a degree in business finance together with an executive MBA.