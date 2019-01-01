About Ahmed Arif
Ahmed Arif is a Principal at Support Legal, a NewLaw provider of world class legal advice, delivered by expert lawyers with more than 10 years’ experience gained at the world’s top firms, at an accessible, fixed price point and deployed using cutting-edge legal technology. Ahmed spent over 10 years with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Dubai, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and advising on some of the largest transactions in the region. Whilst there, he was also involved in, and is passionate about, deploying new legal technology to help lawyers work in the way that clients want, not the way that lawyers are used to. Advising both strategic and financial investors across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Southeast Asia, he has been involved with a number of precedent-setting deals. These include the first bank merger in Abu Dhabi, the first bank disposal in Jordan, one of the largest technology investments in the region and the first acquisitions by international private equity houses into the region. He also spent almost a year on a secondment to HSBC’s Global Group mergers and acquisitions function.