My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ahmed Galal Ismail

Ahmed Galal Ismail

CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures

About Ahmed Galal Ismail

Ahmed Galal Ismail is the Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures, a subsidiary of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Enova, and both Majid Al Futtaim Finance and Cinemas. He manages the company’s strategic relationships with the Presidents and CEOs of various international partners, and oversees Majid Al Futtaim’s Cinemas, Leisure and Entertainment, Fashion, Healthcare, Finance business, as well as its involvement in both its F&B and energy management joint ventures.