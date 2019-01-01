Ahmed Rashad is a Business Development Consultant and Leadership Coach focused on helping fast growing innovative organizations in the MENA region avoid the curse of the one-person show by strengthening their business development and leadership capabilities. Ahmed has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and specialty chemicals companies in the United States and the Middle East. He can be contacted via email on ahmed.rashad@jeiwar.com.
