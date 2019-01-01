Ajay Batra is a startup founder, mentor, thought leader, and an active contributor to the Indian startup ecosystem. Currently, he is the Director of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Bennett University where he is creating a vibrant culture of entrepreneurship through curricular and extra-curricular programs. He also heads Bennett Hatchery – the startup incubator.

He serves on several national committees of FICCI and CII, and is a sought-after jury member for national and international startup competitions like HULT Challenge, CII Startpreneur Awards, Babson Challenge, ET Power of Ideas, Innovation Launchpad, etc. He was the only Indian to be selected for IDEO ’s global program on Design Thinking for Social Impact, and has recently been recognized as Top 10 entrepreneurship contributors in the world by Arist, USA

He is working on his next book, “The Startup LaunchBook: Design Thinking for Startup Success.”