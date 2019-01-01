Ajay Poddar, a pioneer in discovering and implementing Environics, a solution for Geopathic and EMF radiations with the objective of improving people’s Health and Productivity, is the Managing Director of Syenergy Environics Ltd. The company is a radiation purification solution provider. Ajay is also Chairperson of the ASEAN, OCEANIA and East Asia Committee at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a Founder member of Indian Green Building Council and Past President of the Federation of Engineering Industries of India.