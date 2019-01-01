Ajay Trehan is a pioneer in modern background screening process outsourcing. He founded AuthBridge in 2005 and has built the company into a leading authority on background check management in India. Today, AuthBridge is a quality-driven, best practice company, delivering proven business impact risk advisory solutions to top draw clients, including Fortune 500 organisations.

Ajay’s perspective on the importance of risk assessment and mitigation drives AuthBridge’s culture of innovation and commitment to excellence. His passion for best standards in service and customer engagement has seen the company measure up to global quality benchmark, including ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications. A visionary leader, Ajay has been critical to AuthBridge’s success and growth. While he is actively involved in formulating strategy and execution across the entire screening process lifecycle, Ajay also participates in guiding AuthBridge’s clients on Total Security Management – a risk advisory initiative of AuthBridge.