Akshay Hedge

A supply chain guy turned entrepreneur who’s passionate about building tech products with disruptive potential and high impact for the B2B domain. He graduated magna cum laude in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. As a consultant at Miebach Consulting (USA), he’s acquired demonstrated expertise in distribution, warehousing, logistics and network optimization across projects in the apparel, industrial, and FMCG sectors. He’s also had a stint developing the family business when he arrived in India, which helped while laying the groundwork for Shakedeal. In his time off work, he likes listening to his many audio books and catching up on his favorite television series.