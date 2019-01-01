About Akshaya Venkat
Akshaya Venkat is a marketing analyst at Freshdesk, a provider of customer-support software. An avid reader, she can be found writing poems about everything and anything during her leisure time.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.