About Akshita Puram
Akshita Deora Puram manages the software testing portfolio at SmartBear, which includes working with award-winning tools such as TestComplete. She talks to product development and software quality teams about adopting practices for an agile world, including AI-driven UI test automation, shifting left, and behavior-driven development (BDD). Recently, she walked hundreds of QA engineers and managers through how to adopt BDD and incorporate AI to address common UI software quality issues.