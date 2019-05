Al Moffatt is the founder and president of Moffatt Business Advisory in Sacramento, Calif., which specializes in launching disruptive start-ups and expanding growth-stage companies. He is also a mentor and advisor at theKnoxville Entrepreneur Center in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy. Over the course of his career, Moffatt has been pivotal in building and growing over 130 companies in more than 50 industries -- ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations.