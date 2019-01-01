Alan Rihm has been chief executive officer of CoreDial, LLC, a leading cloud-communications software and services provider, since 2005. Rihm sets the strategic direction of CoreDial, working closely with the management team on all sales, marketing and operational issues. Under his leadership, the company has experienced tremendous revenue growth and customer-retention rates, with over 200 channel partners at the beginning of 2014.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.