Alane Adams is the award-winning, transmedia author of the fantasy, middle-grade book series Legends of Orkney. As a literacy advocate, Adams promotes reading through her organization, Rise Up Foundation, and through her book-inspired mobile game, BattleKasters, a gaming experience dedicated to infusing kids with the love of reading. Her newest book is The Red Sun, book one in her series.
