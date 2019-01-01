My Queue

Alastair Lukies CBE

Founding Partner, Motive Partners and UK Prime Minister’s Business Ambassador for FinTech

Alastair Lukies, CBE is a UK businessman and entrepreneur best known as a pioneer and champion for the UK’s global fintech industry. He founded Monitise in 2003, and grew it to a market cap of $2 billion, employing 1500 staff on four continents.

In January 2014, Alastair was first appointed as a Business Ambassador to the Prime Minister for the financial services industry by the UK Government, and today acts as the sole Business Ambassador for FinTech.

Alastair was awarded a CBE for services to mobile banking and charity in June 2014, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2011 Growing Business Awards. 

In September 2016, Alastair and a group of industry investors, operators and innovators founded Motive Partners, a next generation investment management firm focused exclusively on financial technology.