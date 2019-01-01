About Alborz Toofani
Alborz Toofani is the founder of SnappCard. A dedicated entrepreneur with a passion of starting projects in the online as well as the offline space, Toofani was born and raised in Germany, and that is where he started his entrepreneurial journey at an early age. He founded a real-estate business before moving to Dubai to start SnappCard, a consumer engagement and customer loyalty platform. He has now moved to Lisbon, and is coaching entrepreneurs as well as exploring his next big thing. His passions are entrepreneurship, human connection, growth, and communities.