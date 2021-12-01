Signing out of account, Standby...
Alejandra Pimentel
¡Atención, emprendedor! Esto es lo primero que debes hacer antes de entrar al mercado
Años de esfuerzo pueden terminar en nada si no se registra oportunamente una marca. Esto porque un tercero puede hacerlo por ti y echar por tierra todo lo construido.
Attention, entrepreneur! This is the first thing you should do before entering the market
Years of effort can end in nothing if a trademark is not registered in a timely manner. This is because a third party can do it for you and destroy everything that has been built.