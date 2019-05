Alex Bäcker is founder and CEO of QLess , a mobile wait-management technology, and serves on the California Institute of Technology’s Information Sciences and Technology Board of Advisors. Bäcker has received a number of distinctions, including the inaugural 40 Under 40 M&A Advisor Recognition Award, the 2013 International Business Awards' Gold Stevie for IT Executive of the Year and Silver Stevie for Innovator of the Year.