Alex Berman is the founder and CEO of a marketing and lead generation firm Experiment 27. Berman is responsible for generating over $6.5 million in B2B sales and over $35 million in leads for his clients. He also creates weekly videos to help agency owners grow their businesses and bring in more revenue by teaching them how to optimize B2B sales cycles and put inbound marketing strategies in place.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.