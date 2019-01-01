About Alex Cowan
Alex Cowan teaches at UVA Darden and online (Coursera) where he has delivered over 100,000 courses. He also advises teams on digital strategy and practice. When he was younger, he started and sold two companies.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.