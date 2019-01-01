Alex Crippen is an executive producer at CNBC and CNBC.com. He started with the network in 1990. Crippen began his media career in affiliate TV and news radio. He holds a degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Alex Crippen is an executive producer at CNBC and CNBC.com. He started with the network in 1990. Crippen began his media career in affiliate TV and news radio. He holds a degree in economics from Wesleyan University.