My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alexandra Friedman

Alexandra Friedman

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of LOLA

About Alexandra Friedman

Alex Friedman is the co-founder of LOLA, a feminine care brand for women, by women. Along with Jordana Kier, she introduced LOLA in July 2015 to modernize the industry. The pair initially set out to create a subscription service for existing tampons, but it soon became clear that the more pressing issue was lack of available information about ingredients. So, they sourced their own products and created LOLA to give women peace of mind by being transparent about what’s in their feminine care.