Alex Halperin

Branding
How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury
Plastic baggies? Forget it! Canndescent is selling its product in high-end packaging that consumers will be proud of.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.
Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.