Alex Jasin is an entrepreneur, content marketing influencer and founder and CEO of Metapress and X3 Digital. Metapress is a fast-growing publication where users can learn new skills, gain inspiration and discover more about what interests them. At X3 Digital, a Google certified digital marketing and design agency, Jasin helps companies grow through paid search, search engine optimization, web development, mobile apps, content marketing, and branding. He also serves as a consultant for Ai Media Group, a prominent digital marketing agency in New York, working with Fortune 500 clients such as Ferrari, Allstate and Wells Fargo.