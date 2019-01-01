My Queue

Alex Jasin

Alex Jasin

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Metapress and X3 Digital.

About Alex Jasin

Alex Jasin is an entrepreneur, content marketing influencer and founder and CEO of Metapress and X3 Digital. Metapress is a fast-growing publication where users can learn new skills, gain inspiration and discover more about what interests them. At X3 Digital, a Google certified digital marketing and design agency, Jasin helps companies grow through paid search, search engine optimization, web development, mobile apps, content marketing, and branding. He also serves as a consultant for Ai Media Group, a prominent digital marketing agency in New York, working with Fortune 500 clients such as Ferrari, Allstate and Wells Fargo. 