Signing out of account, Standby...
Alex Lutskiy
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Innovecs
Alex Lutskiy founded Innovecs in 2011, and in less than a decade, the company has developed from a small office and team of several people into one of the fastest-growing U.S. companies and one of the world's best outsourcing services providers. www.innovecs.com
Follow Alex Lutskiy on Social
Latest
How and Why a Company Can Make Lives Better By Developing Community
Developing a community should be a top priority for a business.
Cómo y por qué una empresa puede mejorar la vida mediante el desarrollo de una comunidad
El desarrollo de una comunidad debe ser una de las principales prioridades de una empresa.