Alex Pirouz is a Sydney-based entrepreneur and founder of Linkfluencer, a leading online community for LinkedIn training. He loves playing basketball, traveling and covering the latest stories on entrepreneurship.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Alex Pirouz is a Sydney-based entrepreneur and founder of Linkfluencer, a leading online community for LinkedIn training. He loves playing basketball, traveling and covering the latest stories on entrepreneurship.