About Alex Pollak
Alex Pollak is a NYC paramedic with more than years of 911 experience, who was a first responder to the 9/11 attacks. He holds an MBA in finance and international business, and is currently enrolled in an MPH program for healthcare management. In addition Pollak is is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt-certified and has spearheaded many consulting projects within the healthcare industry. In 2011 while working in finance for a national ambulance company, Pollak identified a void in the market for quality on-site event medicine. That's how he founded ParaDocs Worldwide, Inc. which today is a nationally recognized brand with more than 1,600 employees.