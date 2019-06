Alex Ragir is the co-founder of Storyhunter , the world’s leading video creator marketplace and freelancer management system. As an entrepreneur helping the most recognized names in video production transform their strategies for the digital era, Alex built the Storyhunter freelancer network from zero to over 25,000 filmmakers, journalists and production companies in 192+ countries (join as a freelancer here ). He also hosts, which gives viewers an inside look into most innovative minds in media and marketing.