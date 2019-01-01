My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alex Slater

Alex Slater

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Director, Clyde Group

About Alex Slater

Alex Slater is the Managing Director of Clyde Group, a Washington-based communications and public affairs agency, advising global corporations, major non-profits, advocacy groups and exciting start-ups. Slater specializes in helping to build, enhance and protect reputations, engage stakeholders, activate customers and navigate complex situations. Founding Clyde Group in 2014 after a successful career at two of DC’s best known public affairs firms, Slater has coupled the energy of a start-up with his vast communications experience to create a new kind of agency focused on richer client engagement, deeper expertise and ultimately better results.