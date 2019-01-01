Alexandra Mondalek

Alexandra is a strategy writer, focusing on corporate leadership, management style, and business psychology. She is studying international political economy and French at the University of Michigan.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Alexandra is a strategy writer, focusing on corporate leadership, management style, and business psychology. She is studying international political economy and French at the University of Michigan.