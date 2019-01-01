Alexandra Watkins is the founder of Eat My Words, a San Francisco-based naming firm that specializes in creating names that make people smile instead of scratch their heads. She is also the author of Hello, My Name is Awesome.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.