About Alexi Harding

Alexi Harding is a seasoned Financial Services professional with over 12 years of experience in business development, relationship based selling, enterprise risk management and client relationship management. Harding transitioned from the insurance industry to venture funding in 2009 when he formed Galatica Corp, an angel investment partnership, to develop new businesses and rehabilitate distressed businesses. He has set up The Opes Group to further expand his business development services.