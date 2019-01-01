My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alexi Harding

Alexi Harding

Guest Writer
Senior Managing Director of OPES Group

About Alexi Harding

Alexi Harding is a seasoned Financial Services professional with over 12 years of experience in business development, relationship based selling, enterprise risk management and client relationship management. Harding transitioned from the insurance industry to venture funding in 2009 when he formed Galatica Corp, an angel investment partnership, to develop new businesses and rehabilitate distressed businesses. He has set up The Opes Group to further expand his business development services.