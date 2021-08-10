Alexis Aguirre
Latest
'¿Eres tú el de este video?' Cómo evitar estafas en redes sociales
Este tipo de programa maligno se distribuye a través de mensajes que circulan con un texto y un enlace que puede llegar directamente de algún contacto que tienes en la red social.
'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams
This type of malicious program is distributed through messages that circulate with a text and a link that can come directly from a contact you have on the social network.
'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams
This type of malicious program is distributed through messages that circulate with a text and a link that can come directly from a contact you have on the social network.