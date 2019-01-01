About Ali Haidary
Ali Haidary is the Founder and CEO of Sport & Entertainment Solutions (SES). SES was established in 2005 and has since played a leading role in the sports events and sponsorship sector in the Middle East. Bilingual in Arabic and English, Haidary has a Master’s degree in Marketing Management from the University of Manchester. In his capacity as CEO, Haidary brokered the partnership between Etisalat and FC Barcelona, in addition to securing several regional brand endorsement deals for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2013 Haidary steered SES in a new direction, partnering with FELD Entertainment to become the exclusive promoter of Disney On Ice and Disney Live events in the Middle East.