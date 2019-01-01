Alice Martin is president of shroomsocial, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in social media services and web development. With a background in marketing, radio and TV, Martin sees her work as an art and a science, bringing the voice of brands alive. Her clients cross the spectrum of verticals food, wine, arts and entertainment, lifestyle and retail.
