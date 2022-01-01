Signing out of account, Standby...
Alice Weightman
Founder and CEO, The Work Crowd and Hanson Search
Alice Weightman is the founder and CEO of The Work Crowd and Hanson Search. While The Work Crowd is an online platform that helps businesses automate the sourcing and management of their freelance workforce, Hanson Search is an international search consultancy that specializes in marketing and communications recruitment.
The Freelance Revolution Reboot: What's In It For Businesses (And Freelancers Too)
While freelancers had often been a last resort resource for employers, they have now become a much sought-after necessity.