About Alicia Gilleskie
Alicia Gilleskie leads the data use, privacy and security practice at Smith Anderson of Raleigh, N.C., advising clients on the rapidly evolving data-regulatory landscape, including data-breach response matters and regulatory enforcement actions following an alleged breach. She also regularly prepares and negotiates complex IT license and outsourcing arrangements involving the sharing of sensitive information assets, software-as-a-service, software and content licenses, website development and hosting relationships, and many other types of technology-related contracts.