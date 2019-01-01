My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alicia Gilleskie

Alicia Gilleskie

Guest Writer
Partner at Smith Anderson

About Alicia Gilleskie

Alicia Gilleskie leads the data use, privacy and security practice at Smith Anderson of Raleigh, N.C., advising clients on the rapidly evolving data-regulatory landscape, including data-breach response matters and regulatory enforcement actions following an alleged breach. She also regularly prepares and negotiates complex IT license and outsourcing arrangements involving the sharing of sensitive information assets, software-as-a-service, software and content licenses, website development and hosting relationships, and many other types of technology-related contracts.