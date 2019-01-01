About Alina Morkin

Alina Morkin is the Director of Marketing for Voices.com, the largest online voice-over marketplace in the world. She has been a marketing and communications professional for over 15 years. With an MBA focusing on strategic decision-making and marketing strategy, and an HBBA in Business Administration, Alina has a personal belief in the power of effective, thoughtful communication to build and strengthen relationships at all stakeholder levels for an organization.