Aliya LeeKong

About Aliya LeeKong

Aliya LeeKong is a chef and author of the forthcoming cookbook, Exotic Table: Flavors, Inspiration, and Recipes from Around the World -- to Your Kitchen (Adams Media, 2013). She is the chef and culinary creative director of the restaurant Junoon in New York. Aliya blogs at www.aliyaleekong.com.