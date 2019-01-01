Ms. Alka Gupta is the Founder of BAFEL Academy. Bafel Academy is an Education and Training company which provides specialised and customised courses for Spoken English, Business English, Voice ‘N’ Accent, Personality Development, IELTS/TOEFL/PTE , etc. through its retail chain PAN India catering to their entry level skills and expectations across India.

She has independently conceptualised, designed and developed BAFEL to impart trainings to individuals and organisations of all shapes and sizes, across sectors. With her passionate zeal and immeasurable endeavours, she has successfully opened 30 centres in Delhi NCR and over 100 across the country.

Ms. Gupta has studied and experimented different nuances and fine details of English language. Her research of language, body language and para language has now been shaped into various modules in different forms of courses at BAFEL.

She is a dynamic woman who wears many hats of success and undertakes multiple roles with great élan and suave. She has a rich and profound experience of over 30 years in training.

She is closely associated with various Govt. bodies in different states and ambitiously works to empower people to earn their livelihood by undertaking various skill enhancement courses. In the recent past, she has successfully handled workshops for various prominent clients including DMRC, Delhi Police, Escorts, Asian Paints, BSES, Maruti Suzuki and the list goes on. Besides this, her innumerable corporate clients including Foreign Embassies and High Commissions have earned her accolades in India and abroad.

Born and raised in Uttrakhand, she completed her Masters in English from Delhi University, B Ed. and BCA from Agra University.

Ms. Alka supports the Parlance and Endowment Society to empower children to earn their livelihood with respect.