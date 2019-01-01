About Allison Checchi

As chief marketing officer of YP, Allison Checchi leads the company's brand and business-to-business marketing efforts, including advertiser product strategy and management, branding, acquisition and retention marketing and corporate communications. Checchi joined YP in 2011 and has been core to the company’s evolution as the leading local marketing solutions provider. Prior to YP, she spent more than 10 years at Bain & Company.