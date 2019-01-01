Allison Gage

Allison is currently COO and CFO of The Big Know, where she oversees operations and finance, while working closely with the team on business development. Previously, Allison served as President of Sophia Learning, a first of-its-kind social learning platform focused on helping students find more affordable ways to get to and through college. Prior to joining Sophia, Allison was Executive Vice President with Living Independently Group, a venturebacked health care startup that launched the aging services industry’s first smart, sensorbased health monitoring system.
In 2005, she was recognized by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal as one of “25 Women Change Makers”, a recognition given to women who have influenced catalytic changes in their industry, company, and/or community. Previously, Allison was a venture capitalist with Coral Ventures and LFE Capital, and a management consultant with Mercer Management Consulting. She received her M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from UCLA.