Alok Jha has over two decades of experience across different industry verticals including pharma, furniture, advertising, Loyalty, ecommerce, payments and apparels. Jha began his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a management trainee in Midas Care, a Lupin Group Company and went on to handling larger portfolios in leadership position in several other companies like Suvidhaa, Mudra Communications and Forbes & Co.

Apart from leading CyberPlat, Jha mentor’s startups and is also an angel investor with a deep understanding of consumer and service businesses.