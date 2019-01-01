About Alyson N. Griffin

Alyson N. Griffin is vice president of Global Marketing and Communications at Intel Corporation. She is responsible for global B2B marketing strategy, a role that includes support for Intel’s Data Center Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group and Programmable Solutions Group. Griffin also manages integrated marketing campaigns tailored to Intel business customers in various market segments, with a focus on cloud and analytics as well as key vertical industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing and communication service providers.