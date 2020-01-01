Alyssa F. Westring

Alyssa F. Westring is Associate Professor of Management at the Driehaus College of Business, DePaul University and Director of Research at Total Leadership. She is co-author of the new book, Parents Who Lead: The Leadership Approach You Need to Parent with Purpose, Fuel Your Career, and Create a Richer Life. An award-winning educator, Westring shares her expertise on work/life integration and women's careers in leading academic and popular outlets and is a frequent speaker at Fortune 500 companies.