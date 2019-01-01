My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Aman Merchant

Aman Merchant

Co-founder and Chief Provocateur, Radicle

About Aman Merchant

Aman Merchant is the co-founder and Chief Provocateur of Radicle. A mission-driven serial parallel entrepreneur passionate about transforming industries, cities and lives through ideating and launching ambitious new platforms, Aman is widely hailed as the pioneer of business school executive education in the Middle East in the late 90s, through his partnerships with Stanford, Michigan and Columbia Business Schools. When he isn’t cooking new ideas in his “disruption kitchen,” his “day job” includes being the co-founder and CEO of Impact Hub Dubai, a global network of over 16,500 impact-driven entrepreneurs and innovators in over 100 locations. Talk to him on Twitter @AmanMerchant.