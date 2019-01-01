About Aman Merchant
Aman Merchant is the co-founder and Chief Provocateur of Radicle. A mission-driven serial parallel entrepreneur passionate about transforming industries, cities and lives through ideating and launching ambitious new platforms, Aman is widely hailed as the pioneer of business school executive education in the Middle East in the late 90s, through his partnerships with Stanford, Michigan and Columbia Business Schools. When he isn’t cooking new ideas in his “disruption kitchen,” his “day job” includes being the co-founder and CEO of Impact Hub Dubai, a global network of over 16,500 impact-driven entrepreneurs and innovators in over 100 locations. Talk to him on Twitter @AmanMerchant.