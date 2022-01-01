Signing out of account, Standby...
Amanda Barroso
Latest
Need a 2022 Money Goal? Borrow One From a Finance Nerd
The new year offers time to set goals, especially if you have a debt hangover from the extra spending the holiday months require. While Gatorade and Advil won’t help much…
Avoid Going Overboard and Over Budget on Kids’ Holiday Gifts
It’s hard to resist the holiday messaging to buy gifts — and lots of them — to make the season brighter and more fulfilling. However, supply chain disruptions may make…
What to Do When Inflation Cuts Into Your Black Friday Deals
If you’ve noticed price hikes at the gas pump, grocery store or clothing retailer lately, you’re not dreaming. Rising prices may complicate your holiday gift-buying, meal-planning and travel. What you’re…
Care About Your Credit Score? Get Strategic With Card Limits
If you have credit cards in your wallet, you might track your balances to keep your budget in check, but knowing each card’s credit limit off the top of your…
As You Shop Black Friday, Keep Return Policies in Mind
When you think of Black Friday, the first thing that pops to mind is probably gift buying. But many of those gifts will also need to be returned — and…
Tips for Shopping Black Friday and Beating Pandemic Setbacks
After a day of feasting on turkey and pumpkin pie, consumers have typically flocked to their local stores on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — to find the…
Building Your Credit: Myths and Reality
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, people were overwhelmed by the logistics of sudden and swift stay-at-home orders. Between school closures, supply shortages and new ways of working, there…