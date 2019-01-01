About Amanda Freund
Amanda Freund represents the third generation on her family farm in East Canaan, Conn. The family manages three farm businesses: a dairy farm, a farm market & bakery and a manufacturing facility. Among other things, Amanda Freund is in charge of feeding the cows each morning. She also maintains the farm’s presence on social media and markets its value-added product, CowPots, made from the cows' nutrient-rich manure. A graduate of Cornell University, she joined her family farm full-time in January 2015. Before that, she held various positions in government and with the Connecticut Farm Bureau and served as an agriculture volunteer with the Peace Corps in Zambia from 2010-2012.