Amanda Line is Partner at PwC’s Academy in the Middle East.

Amanda has broad international business experience. She has spent the last 25 years living and working in Asia and the Middle East and has extensive experience in financial training.

As a passionate believer in the value of continuing professional education, Amanda founded the largest provider of financial training in Singapore. Working together with UK and US-based training companies, she expanded the business across Asia. During this time, she also lectured extensively on a range of corporate finance and risk management topics.

Since moving to the UAE, Amanda has provided consultancy services for educational businesses in addition to establishing the Middle East office of the Institute of Chartered Accountant in England and Wales (ICAEW), with a remit to promote high quality financial education and training across the region.

Amanda now heads PwC’s Academy in the Middle East. Her vision is simple– to provide premium quality teaching and excellent service in a way that leverages the knowledge and experience of PwC as a leading professional services firm.

The Academy provides a wide range of financial and professional skills training solutions to individuals and the organizations they work for. In addition, the Academy trains and supports students undertaking professional qualifications in accountancy and finance.

Amanda trained and qualified as a chartered accountant in London, and has been a member of the ICAEW since 1989. She is on the Board of Dubai College and the Global Transformation Foundation.